United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,372 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.08% of United Bankshares worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $37.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.36 and a 200 day moving average of $37.25. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.51 and a 12 month high of $44.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.07). United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $289.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on United Bankshares from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.50 price target on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

Insider Activity at United Bankshares

In related news, Director Sara Dumond acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $91,026.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,940.54. This represents a 105.95% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

