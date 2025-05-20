United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) Shares Acquired by Group One Trading LLC

Group One Trading LLC grew its holdings in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) by 86.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Group One Trading LLC’s holdings in United Parks & Resorts were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 915,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,465,000 after buying an additional 265,322 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 2,024,910.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 405,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,757,000 after buying an additional 404,982 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 555,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,203,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 459,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,800,000 after buying an additional 125,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,292,000.

Shares of PRKS opened at $49.42 on Tuesday. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $60.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.39.

United Parks & Resorts ( NYSE:PRKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 76.13%. The company had revenue of $286.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. United Parks & Resorts’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Byron Surrett sold 7,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $342,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,345. This trade represents a 38.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRKS shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.15.

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

