Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.94 and traded as high as $5.25. Valeo shares last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 3,695 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLEEY. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Valeo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Valeo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Valeo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on VLEEY
Valeo Stock Down 0.7%
Valeo Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1742 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.35%.
Valeo Company Profile
Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells products and systems for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.
