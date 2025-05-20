Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Stake Boosted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 430,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,001 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.05. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $479.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.