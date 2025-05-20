Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 288,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,685 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,650,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,441,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,633,000 after buying an additional 1,991,441 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,210,000. Slate Path Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 23,801,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,577,000 after buying an additional 6,381,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,608,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,545,000 after buying an additional 1,725,775 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of WBD opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di acquired 17,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $197,917.86. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 159,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,824.12. This represents a 12.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBD. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.22.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

