West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.39 and traded as low as $19.85. West Bancorporation shares last traded at $20.16, with a volume of 17,260 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on WTBA. StockNews.com raised West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on West Bancorporation from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

West Bancorporation Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.39. The company has a market cap of $341.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.89.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $23.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

West Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

Institutional Trading of West Bancorporation

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTBA. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 35,977 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in West Bancorporation by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in West Bancorporation by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 18,154 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in West Bancorporation by 330.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 74,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in West Bancorporation by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 31,493 shares during the period. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

