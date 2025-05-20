Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Stock Position Trimmed by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 305.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 252,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,977,000 after acquiring an additional 190,389 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,026,000. Finally, Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,745,000. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Westlake from $122.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Westlake from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Westlake from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.69.

Westlake Stock Down 2.6%

WLK stock opened at $79.95 on Tuesday. Westlake Co. has a 52-week low of $76.97 and a 52-week high of $161.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($1.01). Westlake had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.47%.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

