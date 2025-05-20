What is Cormark’s Forecast for CVE:ITR FY2027 Earnings?

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Integra Resources in a report released on Friday, May 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share.

ITR has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

ITR opened at C$2.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. Integra Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.03 and a 1 year high of C$2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$243.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

