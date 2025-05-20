XP Power (LON:XPP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,060.84 ($14.17) and traded as low as GBX 753.80 ($10.07). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 783 ($10.46), with a volume of 55,726 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on XP Power from GBX 1,325 ($17.70) to GBX 990 ($13.22) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th.
XP Power Stock Performance
XP Power Company Profile
XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than XP Power
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- UnitedHealth Insiders Double Down: Is UNH Stock a Value Play?
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- What Ray Dalio’s Latest Moves Tell Investors
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Amazon: Why May Is the Last Month to Get the Stock at a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.