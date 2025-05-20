XP Power (LON:XPP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,060.84 ($14.17) and traded as low as GBX 753.80 ($10.07). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 783 ($10.46), with a volume of 55,726 shares traded.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on XP Power from GBX 1,325 ($17.70) to GBX 990 ($13.22) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of £191.53 million, a P/E ratio of -13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 735.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,060.84.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and sells power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power supplies.

