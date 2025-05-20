Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Free Report) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,842 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Zhihu were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Zhihu by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 603,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 382,039 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the fourth quarter valued at about $454,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zhihu by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 150,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 68,458 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zhihu by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 68,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSE ZH opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. Zhihu Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $6.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.17.

About Zhihu

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $117.71 million during the quarter.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People’s Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services.

