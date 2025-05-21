100,943 Shares in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Acquired by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 1,140.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 21,179 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 153,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 22,623 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 198,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 33,329 shares during the period. 20.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDSX has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Biodesix from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Biodesix from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Biodesix from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.00.

NASDAQ:BDSX opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. Biodesix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $2.04. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Biodesix had a negative net margin of 66.84% and a negative return on equity of 275.79%. The company had revenue of $17.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Biodesix, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

