11,700 Shares in ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENA) Purchased by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.07% of ZenaTech as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZENA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZenaTech in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZenaTech during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZenaTech during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000.

ZenaTech stock opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. ZenaTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $4.24.

ZenaTech, Inc, an enterprise software technology company, develops cloud-based software applications in Canada. It provides cryptocurrency wallets and cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the agriculture industry; cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the medical records industry; safety and compliance management software and mobile solutions; field management software and mobile solutions; integrated cloud-based enterprise software and hardware drone technology solutions for various industries; and browser-based enterprise software applications for public safety.

