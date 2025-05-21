12,624 Shares in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Bought by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,624 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 2,111.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.80. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $35.60.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Teradata had a return on equity of 149.16% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $418.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Teradata’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDC. Northland Securities cut Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Teradata from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Teradata from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

