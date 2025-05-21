13,500 Shares in U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO) Acquired by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. GoldMining by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. GoldMining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in U.S. GoldMining by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 15,011 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. GoldMining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

U.S. GoldMining stock opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. U.S. GoldMining Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $14.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85.

U.S. GoldMining ( NASDAQ:USGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts predict that U.S. GoldMining Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.50 price objective on shares of U.S. GoldMining in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska.

