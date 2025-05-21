14,169 Shares in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,485,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,360 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,661,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 828,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,715,000 after purchasing an additional 269,402 shares during the period. Dendur Capital LP lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 813,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,551,000 after purchasing an additional 150,200 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 624,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,057,000 after purchasing an additional 209,217 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HHH. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Howard Hughes from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Howard Hughes from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE:HHH opened at $69.29 on Wednesday. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $59.83 and a one year high of $87.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.75 and a 200-day moving average of $75.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $199.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.43 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

