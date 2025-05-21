145,800 Shares in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Bought by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 145,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.15% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 63,228 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 1,449.3% in the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 255,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 238,635 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 561.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 404,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 343,613 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BW opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24. The company has a market cap of $79.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.76. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $2.99.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $200.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.07 million.

BW has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

