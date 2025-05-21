25,600 Shares in Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT) Purchased by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Powerfleet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,034,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Powerfleet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,982,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Powerfleet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Powerfleet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Powerfleet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Powerfleet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIOT has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Powerfleet from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Powerfleet in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Powerfleet from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Powerfleet from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Powerfleet Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ AIOT opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Powerfleet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $8.71.

About Powerfleet

(Free Report)

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Powerfleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerfleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.