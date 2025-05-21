28,517 Shares in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 10,719,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,481,000 after buying an additional 245,197 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,845,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,316,000 after purchasing an additional 781,000 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 378.4% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,314,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,879,000 after buying an additional 3,412,590 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 291.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,998,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 2,410.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,315,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NewAmsterdam Pharma alerts:

Insider Transactions at NewAmsterdam Pharma

In other news, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $3,055,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,550. This represents a 90.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James N. Topper purchased 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,526.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,013,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,775,166.81. This represents a 0.04% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ NAMS opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.01. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $27.29.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. On average, research analysts expect that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NAMS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.