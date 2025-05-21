29,940 Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Bought by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,940 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RF. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $279,103,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Regions Financial by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,468,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,954 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Regions Financial by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,522,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,121 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,183,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $686,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,480,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $48,714.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,353.48. The trade was a 15.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE RF opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.19.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on RF. Cowen began coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

