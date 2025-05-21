30,300 Shares in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Purchased by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COGT. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 124.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 175,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 97,541 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 9.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 2,865.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 964,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after buying an additional 932,179 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cogent Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Cogent Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COGT opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.40. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.91.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Biosciences Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

