36,422 Shares in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Acquired by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 36,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 3,285,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,110,000 after buying an additional 690,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,181,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,132,000 after purchasing an additional 180,361 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,095,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,363,000 after purchasing an additional 230,052 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 691,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,901,000 after purchasing an additional 52,486 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 456,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,642,000 after purchasing an additional 14,487 shares during the period.
Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance
MLPX opened at $61.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.78. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $67.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.66.
About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF
The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Top 5 Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying Right Now
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Viking Holdings Posts Strong Q1, Eyes Growth Ahead
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 2 Reasons Netflix’s 40% Rally Is Far From Over
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.