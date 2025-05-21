45,587 Shares in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Acquired by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 840,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,032,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GGB opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.95. Gerdau S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 7.74%. Research analysts expect that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.0188 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Gerdau’s payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gerdau in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Gerdau from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

