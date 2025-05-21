47,713 Shares in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Bought by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 47,713 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in F.N.B. by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 38,180 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in F.N.B. by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,239,000 after buying an additional 51,862 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in F.N.B. by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,801,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FNB opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $411.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded F.N.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on F.N.B. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

