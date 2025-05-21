4,846 Shares in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Bought by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,846 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Qualys by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $604,721,000 after purchasing an additional 131,339 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,445,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Qualys by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,049,623 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,178,000 after purchasing an additional 123,530 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Qualys by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 954,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,852,000 after purchasing an additional 88,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Qualys by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 920,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,025,000 after purchasing an additional 38,880 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QLYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on Qualys from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Scotiabank set a $142.00 target price on Qualys and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Qualys from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total transaction of $866,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,496,012.53. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total transaction of $73,227.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,118,226.04. This represents a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,905,108. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $138.08 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.61 and a twelve month high of $170.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.88.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.21. Qualys had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 38.52%. The company had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Qualys’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

