5,342 Shares in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Bought by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Belden by 208.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Belden by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Belden by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Belden by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $111.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.99. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.18 and a 52-week high of $131.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Belden Announces Dividend

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $624.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.81 million. Belden had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Insider Transactions at Belden

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $234,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,480. This trade represents a 17.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Leah Tate sold 231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $26,250.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,518.80. This represents a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,577. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Belden from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Belden from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Belden in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BDC

Belden Profile

(Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.