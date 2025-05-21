5,881 Shares in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Bought by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,881 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UMB Financial by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 427,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,257,000 after acquiring an additional 67,480 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in UMB Financial by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 18,130 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in UMB Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 83,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in UMB Financial by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,968,000 after acquiring an additional 12,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $106.20 on Wednesday. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $78.56 and a 52 week high of $129.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.89.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.37. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $563.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $380,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,313,427.67. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up previously from $132.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on UMB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on UMB Financial from $156.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on UMB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on UMB Financial from $139.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.33.

UMB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

