5G Stocks To Follow Today – May 18th

Super Micro Computer, Cisco Systems, and QUALCOMM are the three 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares of publicly traded companies directly involved in the development, manufacturing, deployment or adoption of fifth-generation wireless technology. These typically include network equipment providers, semiconductor firms producing 5G-enabled chips, tower infrastructure operators and device manufacturers. Investors target 5G stocks to capitalize on the expected surge in data speeds, connectivity and new applications enabled by widespread 5G rollout. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.15. The company had a trading volume of 98,012,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,704,057. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.06. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $101.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,263,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,413,777. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.75 and its 200-day moving average is $59.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $253.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,646,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,926,013. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.94 and its 200-day moving average is $156.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $167.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

See Also