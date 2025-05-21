6,041 Shares in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Dorman Products by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $130.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.86. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.05 and a 52 week high of $146.60.

Insider Activity

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $507.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.09 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total transaction of $96,741.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,779.72. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.19, for a total transaction of $380,451.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,837.08. This represents a 26.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

