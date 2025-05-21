6,306 Shares in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,340,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,194,000 after purchasing an additional 425,186 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FOX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,815,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,344,000 after purchasing an additional 39,959 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of FOX by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,501,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,111,000 after purchasing an additional 511,554 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth $132,161,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of FOX by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,434,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,006,000 after purchasing an additional 219,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Cfra Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Moffett Nathanson cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on FOX from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price objective on FOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.71.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.54. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $3,083,860.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,849,832.54. This represents a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

