6,527 Shares in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Bought by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 9.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,296,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $386,809,000 after buying an additional 388,692 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTRS opened at $107.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.85 and a 200 day moving average of $103.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.68 and a fifty-two week high of $114.67.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 13.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clive Bellows sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $329,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,736 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,163.20. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Teresa Parker sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $650,709.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,988,322.42. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

