7,172 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Bought by SoundView Advisors Inc.

SoundView Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,172 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000. Apple comprises 0.7% of SoundView Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drystone LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,507 shares of company stock valued at $42,694,080. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple
Apple Trading Down 0.9%
Shares of AAPL stock opened at $206.86 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.04 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Apple’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Apple Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.20%.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Top 5 Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying Right Now
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Viking Holdings Posts Strong Q1, Eyes Growth Ahead
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 2 Reasons Netflix’s 40% Rally Is Far From Over
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.