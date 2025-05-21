78,125 Shares in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM) Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 78,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRM. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Perimeter Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Perimeter Solutions from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

In related news, Director Vivek Raj sold 2,284 shares of Perimeter Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $27,910.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 468,942 shares in the company, valued at $5,730,471.24. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 521,094 shares of company stock worth $5,505,121. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRM opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.49 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.57.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $72.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

