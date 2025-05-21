8,466 Shares in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Acquired by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amundi grew its stake in Timken by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Timken by 25,983.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of TKR opened at $72.45 on Wednesday. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $91.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Timken Increases Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.03). Timken had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Timken from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Timken from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Timken from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Timken from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.50.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

