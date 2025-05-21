Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Trading Up 2.4%

NYSEARCA SIVR opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.14. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $33.31.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

