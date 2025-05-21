abrdn (LON:ABDN) Stock Price Up 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 170.94 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 169.50 ($2.27). Approximately 4,272,745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 11,952,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 166.50 ($2.23).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 140 ($1.87) to GBX 172 ($2.30) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

The firm has a market cap of £3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 152.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 148.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a current ratio of 225.80 and a quick ratio of 24.97.

abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 15.20 ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. abrdn had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 6.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that abrdn plc will post 15.2266152 EPS for the current fiscal year.

abrdn Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. abrdn’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jason Windsor sold 84,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.26), for a total value of £142,952.03 ($191,445.06). 2.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About abrdn

(Get Free Report)

aberdeen is a Wealth & Investments group that connects investors to the expertise, tools, and solutions they need to grow and manage their wealth with confidence.

We are structured around three businesses – interactive investor, Adviser and Investments. As a diversified group, we have positioned ourselves for growth in a changing investment landscape.

