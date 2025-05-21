Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.47 and traded as high as C$17.97. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$17.96, with a volume of 9,235 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Acadian Timber from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$317.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.71%.

Acadian Timber Corp is a Canada-based supplier of primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company’s operating segments include NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. It generates maximum revenue from the NB Timberlands segment. The company’s product includes softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood and biomass by-products.

