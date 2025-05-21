Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AHEXY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Adecco Group

Adecco Group Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of AHEXY stock opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Adecco Group has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average is $13.25.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adecco Group will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.3169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Adecco Group’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

About Adecco Group

(Get Free Report

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.