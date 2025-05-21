Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,827.67 ($37.87) and traded as high as GBX 3,330 ($44.60). Admiral Group shares last traded at GBX 3,318 ($44.44), with a volume of 599,203 shares trading hands.

Admiral Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,110.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,827.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.01. The company has a market cap of £10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.18.

Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 216.60 ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter. Admiral Group had a return on equity of 38.14% and a net margin of 8.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Admiral Group plc will post 161.0199297 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Admiral Group Increases Dividend

About Admiral Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a GBX 121 ($1.62) dividend. This is an increase from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $71.00. This represents a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.39%.

Admiral Group plc is an established financial services provider offering motor, household, travel and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products, trading in five countries, namely the UK, France, Italy, Spain and the US. Founded in 1993, Admiral has grown to become an established multinational and multi-product insurer and is proud to be Wales’ only FTSE 100 Company.

