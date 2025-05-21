Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti Sells 250,000 Shares

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $3,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,514,808 shares in the company, valued at $55,182,485.60. This represents a 6.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Soroush Salehian Dardashti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, March 26th, Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 200,000 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $1,072,000.00.

Aeva Technologies Trading Down 4.0%

NYSE AEVA opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $822.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $9.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $5.22 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $6.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aeva Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEVA

Institutional Trading of Aeva Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 27,345.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

About Aeva Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.