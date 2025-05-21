AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.20.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MITT. UBS Group set a $8.00 target price on AG Mortgage Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of MITT opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average is $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $215.74 million, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.48. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $7.95.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.67 million. Equities research analysts predict that AG Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.00%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.89%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $927,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $751,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 509.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $553,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 27.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

