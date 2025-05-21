AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.77 and traded as high as $5.90. AIkido Pharma shares last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 280,517 shares changing hands.

AIkido Pharma Trading Down 5.2%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.77. The company has a market cap of $30.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.93.

About AIkido Pharma

(Get Free Report)

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AIkido Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIkido Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.