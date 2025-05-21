Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Akari Therapeutics Stock Up 2.9%
Shares of Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.27. Akari Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $4.40.
About Akari Therapeutics
