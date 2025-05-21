Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Holdings Increased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 171,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,995,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,105,000 after acquiring an additional 279,280 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,440,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,550 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,726,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,027 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,534,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,932,000 after purchasing an additional 318,360 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Alamos Gold by 296.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,375,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,011,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516,186 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Alamos Gold’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

AGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

