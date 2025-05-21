Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.36.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACI shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 47,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $1,015,122.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,730.74. The trade was a 22.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,077,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,680,000 after purchasing an additional 73,253 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,733,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $23.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.47.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 44.70% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $18.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

