AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.82 and traded as high as C$37.91. AltaGas shares last traded at C$37.51, with a volume of 708,480 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.33.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALA

AltaGas Stock Up 0.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.82. The company has a market cap of C$11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.23.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. AltaGas had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 4.04%. On average, research analysts expect that AltaGas Ltd. will post 2.3006093 EPS for the current year.

AltaGas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter James Ledig sold 13,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.04, for a total transaction of C$534,974.44. Also, Senior Officer Corine Renae Knight Bushfield sold 144,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total value of C$5,474,432.00. Insiders have sold 400,214 shares of company stock worth $15,372,463 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AltaGas

(Get Free Report)

AltaGas Ltd owns and operates a diversified basket of energy infrastructure businesses. Business is conducted through four segments: Midstream, power, utilities and corporate. Utility business owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution assets across North America. Midstream business subsequent to the sale of non-core midstream assets in Canada and also engaged in the natural gas liquid processing and extraction, transportation, and storage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.