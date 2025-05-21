Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Trading Down 2.8%

ASPS stock opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $73.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.33. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.14.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, May 28th. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, May 27th.

Insider Activity

Altisource Portfolio Solutions ( NASDAQ:ASPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

In other Altisource Portfolio Solutions news, CEO William B. Shepro purchased 210,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,039.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,498 shares in the company, valued at $149,039.04. The trade was a 210.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 306.4% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 80,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 60,933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 16,390 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through Servicer and Real Estate, and Origination segments. The Servicer and Real Estate segment offers property preservation, inspection, title insurance and settlement, real estate valuation, foreclosure trustee, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services.

