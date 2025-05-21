Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 433,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,106 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $36,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Amdocs by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of DOX opened at $90.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $74.41 and a fifty-two week high of $94.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.13.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 44.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amdocs

Amdocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.