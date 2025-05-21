Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 58,840 Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 448,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,840 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $8,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYCR. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paycor HCM by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paycor HCM by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Paycor HCM by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 476,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 173,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Paycor HCM by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 60,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycor HCM Price Performance

NASDAQ PYCR opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.50. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $23.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Baird R W cut shares of Paycor HCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $22.50 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.70.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

