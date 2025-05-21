Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 73,317 Shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 622,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,317 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Greenlight Capital Re were worth $8,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 288.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 36,116 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 108,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 41,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 930,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,027,000 after purchasing an additional 136,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Greenlight Capital Re Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of GLRE stock opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81. The company has a market cap of $473.40 million, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $15.82.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $247.95 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 13.95%.

Insider Activity at Greenlight Capital Re

In other Greenlight Capital Re news, COO Patrick O’brien sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $66,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 170,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,018.50. The trade was a 2.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Joseph Oreilly sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,620. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $279,200 in the last ninety days. 22.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Greenlight Capital Re Profile

(Free Report)

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.