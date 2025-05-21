Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 13,171 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 165,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $8,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Trading Down 8.7%

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $48.49 on Wednesday. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $55.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.67. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.60.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.